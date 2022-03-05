Ukraine conflict: Nothing warrants martial law in Russia, says Putin

Russian President says there is nothing that warrants imposing martial law in Russia at this point.

Putin's comment on Saturday followed days of speculation that the introduction of martial law could be imminent.

Putin said that martial law is imposed in a country ... in the event of external aggression, including in specific areas of hostilities. But we don't have such a situation, and I hope we won't.

