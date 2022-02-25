Ukraine president orders full military deployment to face Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered a full military mobilisation to counter the Russian invasion.

In a decree issued on Thursday, he said the mobilisation would last 90 days.

He tasked the military's general staff with determining the number of people eligible for service and the number of reservists as well as the order of the call-up. The president's cabinet has been tasked with allocating money for the mobilisation.

