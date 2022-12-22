JUST IN
Business Standard

Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked every American for their support of Ukraine as he delivered an address to Congress aimed at sustaining US and allied support for his country's defense

Topics
Ukraine | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Volodymyr Zelensky

AP | PTI  |  Washington 

Zelenskyy, Ukraine President, Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, react as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents lawmakers with a Ukrainian flag autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmut (AP/PTI)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked every American for their support of Ukraine as he delivered an address to Congress on Wednesday aimed at sustaining U.S. and allied support for his country's defense against Russia's brutal invasion.

Zelenskyy called U.S. support vital to Ukraine's efforts to beat back Russia, and thanked lawmakers and everyday citizens for tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance over the last year.

The Ukrainian leader predicted that next year would be a turning point in the conflict, when Ukrainian courage and American resolve must guarantee the future of our common freedom the freedom of people who stand for their values.

Zelenskyy received thunderous applause from members of Congress and presented lawmakers with a Ukrainian flag autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmut, in Ukraine's contested Donetsk province, which was held up behind him on the rostrum by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 09:22 IST

`
