Ukraine probing over 21,000 alleged Russian war crimes since Feb 24

-
ALSO READ
What are war crimes?
TMS Ep144: Tata Neu, women's IPL, Q4 results, war crimes
ICC says started investigation into alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine
Ukraine anxiously awaits first group of evacuees from Mariupol steel plant
International Criminal Court to launch probe into Ukraine's situation
-
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that over 21,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression allegedly committed by Russia since it began its invasion of Kiev on February 24 is being investigated.
Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Venediktova claimed that she was receiving reports of between 200 to 300 war crimes on a daily basis.
She admitted that many trials would be held in absentia, but stressed that it was "a question of justice" to continue with the prosecutions.
Venediktova told the BBC that Russian soldiers who killed, tortured or raped civilians "should understand that it's only a question of time when they all will be in court".
She said that although her team was working in regions across Ukraine, it was unable to investigate all cases "properly and effectively" because of a lack of access to some people and areas.
In May, Venediktova had said that about 600 suspects had already been identified and 80 prosecutions had begun.
The first Russian soldier to be put on trial in Ukraine, Sgt Vadim Shishimarin, was sentenced to life in prison for killing a civilian.
The International Criminal Court has described Ukraine as a "crime scene", dispatching its largest team of detectives ever to the country to assist in multiple investigations.
Russia has however, repeatedly denied all war crimes allegations and claims of targeting civilians.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU