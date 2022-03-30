Ukraine puts indirect losses from conflict with Russia at over $1 trillion

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the Ukraine's indirect losses from the conflict with are estimated at more than $1 trillion, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

"The losses, calculated indirectly, taking into account the losses in the coming years, amount to more than a trillion dollars," Shmyhal was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The cost of direct damage to Ukraine's public buildings, bridges, roads, civilian and military infrastructure caused by the attacks is estimated at about 270 billion dollars, he said.

He projected that Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink by 35 per cent this year due to the conflict.

Ukraine's GDP was up 3.4 per cent in 2021 after a 3.8-per cent decline in 2020.

