Putin, Macron discuss situation in Ukraine over phone conversation

-
ALSO READ
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation to continue discussions of the situation in Ukraine, shortly after a new round of Moscow-Kiev peace talks ended in Istanbul, Turkey.
Putin and Macron paid particular attention to humanitarian issues in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Kremlin statement.
Putin informed Macron of measures being taken by the Russian military to provide emergency humanitarian assistance and ensure the safe evacuation of civilians, including from the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Putin stressed that in order to resolve the difficult humanitarian situation in Mariupol, "Ukrainian nationalist militants must stop resistance and lay down their arms," the statement said.
The presidents also touched upon Russia's decision to shift to payments in rubles for its natural gas supplied to "unfriendly" countries and regions, particularly to the European Union, according to the statement.
Russia and Ukraine concluded their latest round of face-to-face peace talks in Turkey's largest city of Istanbul Tuesday.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU