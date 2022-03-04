Ukraine, Russia agree to create safe corridors for evacuation of civilians

A member of Ukraine's delegation in talks with says the parties have reached a tentative agreement to organise safe corridors for civilians to evacuate and for humanitarian supplies to be delivered.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who took part in Thursday's talks in Belarus near the Polish border, said that and reached a preliminary understanding that cease-fires will be observed in areas where the safe corridors are established.

