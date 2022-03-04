India sends second convoy of 2000 MTs of wheat for Afghanistan

The second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on Thursday for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

This is part of India's commitment of 50,000 MTs of wheat for the Afghan people and will be distributed by United Nations' World Food Programme.

"India remains committed to its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, India had announced that it will send 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to overland through Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had flagged off the first such consignment from Amritsar.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the Indian government is committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

Earlier, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said, "Government is committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people comprising food grains, COVID vaccines, and essential life-saving drugs."

He also informed that in the last few weeks, 3.6 tonnes of medical assistance and 5,00,000 doses of COVID vaccines have been supplied to

