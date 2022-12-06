Ukraine's power system functioning despite Russian strikes, says PM

Ukraine's power system is functioning and remains intact despite Russia's latest missile attacks on the energy facilities, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

Energy facilities in the Kiev region in northern Ukraine, the central Vinnytsya region and the southern Odesa region were hit by the missile strikes, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Shmyhal's post on Telegram.

Ukrainian state-run energy company Ukrenergo said that the situation in Ukraine's energy system is "difficult, but controllable" after the attacks.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in all regions throughout the country, Ukrenergo said in a statement.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Telegram that it shot down more than 60 out of over 70 missiles fired by against Ukraine's critical infrastructure on Monday.

The attack marked the eighth wave of Russia's air strikes against since October 10.

