Ukraine survived 50 days when Russia 'gave us a maximum of five'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians on Thursday they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the Russians gave us a maximum of five.
In his late-night video address, Zelenskyy called it an achievement of millions of Ukrainians, of everyone who on Feb. 24 made the most important decision of their life to fight.
Zelenskyy gave an extensive and almost poetic listing of the many ways in which Ukrainians have helped to fend off the Russian troops, including those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it's to the bottom of the sea.
It was his only reference to the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, which sank while being towed to port.
Zelenskyy said he remembered the first day of the invasion when many world leaders, unsure whether Ukraine could survive, advised him to leave the country.
But they didn't know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom and the possibility to live the way we want, Zelenskyy said.
