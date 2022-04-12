Ukraine war: Canada imposes new sanctions on Russian defence sector

-
Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russian defence sector.
According to a news release issued on Monday by Foreign Affairs Ministry, these new measures will impose restrictions on 33 entities in the Russian defence sector, Xinhua news agency reported.
These entities have provided indirect or direct support to the Russian military, the news release said.
Since February 24 when the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 700 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Canada's latest sanctions will impose asset freezes and prohibitions on listed entities, the release said.
