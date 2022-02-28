Ukrainian President Zelensky says future 24 hours crucial for nation

-
ALSO READ
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Ukraine conflict could last 'years', says UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
Queen Elizabeth postpones diplomatic reception amid Ukraine conflict
PM sets evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine as top priority
Over 150,000 Ukrainians flee to the border seeking refuge amid crisis
-
The next 24 hours will be crucial for Ukraine's fight with Russia, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday during a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Johnson said he would do all he could to help ensure defensive aid from Britain and other allies reached Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported citing the National News Agency of Ukraine (Ukrinform).
Meanwhile, the regional government said that the city Berdyansk in southern Ukraine had been seized by Russian troops on Monday morning.
The Ukrainian army on Monday informed that the situation in Kiev was still under its control.
According to the latest development, a Ukrainian delegation arrived at the place for talks with the Russian side in the Gomel region in Belarus on Monday, Sputnik reported.
--IANS
int/sks
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU