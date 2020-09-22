UN agencies urge European Union to give asylum policy a 'fresh start'

-
ALSO READ
In pics: All you need to know about UN's list of forcibly displaced persons
How a group of volunteers became the voice of migrants in lockdown
Leave no one behind: Migrants should be given viable livelihood options
World Refugee Day 2020: Importance, images, rights of refugees and more
European economy tumbles into worst recession amid Covid-19 crisis
-
Two UN agencies on Tuesday appealed to the European Union to set aside years of divisive debate over the best way to manage migrants and refugees and make a fresh start, as Brussels prepares to unveil a major overhaul of Europe's failed asylum system.
The arrival in Europe of well over 1 million migrants, most of them refugees fleeing the war in Syria, in 2015 sparked one of the EU's biggest political crises.
The 27-nation bloc has been riven by disputes over who should take responsibility for those fleeing to Europe and whether other EU countries should be obliged to help the bloc's hard-hit Mediterranean nations like Greece, Italy and Malta.
In a new effort to end the wrangling, which kept up even as people languished in broken-down boats in the Mediterranean waiting for help or were crowded into squalid migrant camps, the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, on Wednesday will make public its proposals for a Pact on Migration and Asylum.
The pact presents the opportunity for Europe to show that it can uphold the fundamental right to asylum, while cooperating on pragmatic policies to identify those in need of international protection and share responsibility for them, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.
The EU relies on the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration to help execute its policies for dealing with people seeking sanctuary or better lives in Europe. Given the bitter divisions, much of the EU's focus has been on preventing migrants from leaving North Africa or Turkey in the first place.
The two UN agencies underlined that the current approach in the EU is unworkable, untenable and often carries devastating human consequences. They are calling for common EU action to take responsibility for search and rescue, and for disembarking people rescued at sea.
Brussels is likely to use the fire that destroyed the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on September 9 as a never again moment. But aid groups had warned for years about the state of that camp, where more than 12,000 people lived in facilities meant for 3,000.
Other widely-criticised moves include the EU deal with Turkey, under which the EU paid billions of euros toward the protection of Syrian refugees there in exchange for Ankara stopping them from heading to Europe.
The EU also pays and trains the coast guard in conflict-ravaged Libya to prevent people from leaving the lawless North African nation. It has also tried to secure other deals with North African countries to persuade them to discourage would-be migrants.
IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino said it will be important for the EU to ensure that longer-term policy is coherent in its internal and external aspects, is rooted in genuine partnerships, and aligned with existing international frameworks and agreements".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU