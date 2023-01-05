JUST IN
Business Standard

UN assures economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka with financial, technical support

The UN official made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting between Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and a delegation he headed

Topics
United Nations | sri lanka | Economic Crisis

IANS  |  Colombo 

Sri Lanka
(Photo: ANI)

UN Assistant Secretary-General and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Kanni Wignaraja has assured Sri Lanka with UN's financial and technical support as the South Asian island country attempted to recover from an economic crisis.

Wignaraja made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting between Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and a delegation he headed, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the President's Media Division.

The UN official appreciated the efforts taken by President Wickremesinghe and his government in resolving the economic crisis in the country.

"Wignaraja reiterated the UN's financial and technical support for Sri Lanka during this recovery period," the President's Media Division said.

The discussions focused on economic reforms, with the delegation recognizing difficult decisions would have to be taken in order to ensure long-term recovery and growth in the country.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 06:59 IST

