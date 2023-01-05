UN assures economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka with financial, technical support

UN Assistant Secretary-General and Development Program (UNDP) Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Kanni Wignaraja has assured with UN's financial and technical support as the South Asian island country attempted to recover from an .

Wignaraja made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting between Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and a delegation he headed, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the President's Media Division.

The UN official appreciated the efforts taken by President Wickremesinghe and his government in resolving the in the country.

"Wignaraja reiterated the UN's financial and technical support for during this recovery period," the President's Media Division said.

The discussions focused on economic reforms, with the delegation recognizing difficult decisions would have to be taken in order to ensure long-term recovery and growth in the country.

