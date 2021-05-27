UN calls for immediate release of Mali's civilian leaders by military

-
ALSO READ
Coup underway in Mali as president, PM and defense minister arrested
Russia deploys defense missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan
All eyes on Myanmar army chief Min Aung Hlaing as military seizes power
Myanmar junta frees hundreds held for protesting against military coup
India expresses 'deep concern' after military coup in Myanmar
-
The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday strongly condemned the arrest of Mali's transitional president, prime minister and other officials by the military and called for their immediate and unconditional release and the restoration of the civilian-led transition.
The council urged Malian defense and security force elements that detained the civilian leaders to return to their barracks without delay."
The U.N.'s most powerful body called for the immediate resumption of Mali's civilian-led transition leading to elections and constitutional order within the established 18-month timeline.
The leader of Mali's 2020 coup, Col. Assimi Goita, regained control of the West African country by deposing the president and prime minister of the transitional government in an unprecedented move. While in detention, the president dismissed the prime minister and then resigned.
The statement approved by all 15 council members after closed consultations affirmed that imposing a change of transitional leadership by force, including through forced resignations, is unacceptable.
The Security Council said it noted with concern the risk of negative impact of these developments on ongoing efforts to counter terrorism, implement the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, and stabilize the center of Mali.
Members called on all Malian parties to prioritize building trust, engaging in dialogue and to be willing to compromise to achieve these objectives.
The Security Council reiterated its strong support for mediation efforts by the African Union and West African regional group ECOWAS and called on all Malian parties to continue cooperating fully with the efforts of all partners to ensure the resumption of the civilian-led transition.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU