UN chief calls for 'massive' international support for flood-hit Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
UN chief Antonio Guterres to appeal for 'massive support' for Pakistan
UN chief Antonio Guterres on a two-day visit to flood-hit Pakistan
Pak foreign min Bilawal raises J-K issue with UN chief Antonio Guterres
UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for action against racial discrimination
UN chief Antonio Guterres appalled to learn of attack on Salman Rushdie
-
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed to the international community for "massive" support for Pakistan to respond to the ongoing climate catastrophe devastating the lives of millions.
"Pakistan needs massive international support. It is not just a message of solidarity but an international obligation and responsibility. Pakistan is at the front line of the impact of climate change," the secretary-general was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.
The secretary-general addressed a joint press conference along with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the capital Islamabad, saying his voice is entirely at the service of the government and people of Pakistan, who are grappling with difficult situations amid floods.
Before the press talk, Guterres received a briefing from the officials of the National Flood Response Coordination Center about the massive havoc caused by the recent flood and ongoing relief activities across the country.
"We waged war on nature, and nature is now striking back," Guterres said. "We need to stop increased emissions and mobilise much more resources to countries like Pakistan to resist these devastating disasters caused by climate change."
According to the latest figures from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan, over 33 million people had been affected, 1,355 died, and 12,722 were injured in this season's monsoon rains and floods since mid-June.
Additionally, over 1.7 million houses have been destroyed, and an estimated 753,187 livestock has perished, said the NDMA, adding that 81 districts of Pakistan had been affected by floods and 634,749 people are currently living in camps.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU