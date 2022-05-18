Pak foreign min Bilawal raises J-K issue with UN chief Antonio Guterres

-
ALSO READ
IND W vs PAK W Highlights: Pooja, Rana and Gayakwad guide India to easy win
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in November, highest in last 7 years
Is PM Modi's silence in Jammu on Pak and terror a sign of new beginning?
Can't achieve durable peace without resolution of Kashmir issue: Pakistan
-
Pakistan's new Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres here on Wednesday and emphasised that Islamabad desires peace with all its neighbours, including India, which will continue to remain elusive unless the Jammu and Kashmir issue is resolved.
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Zardari, in his meeting with the UN chief, "underscored that Pakistan desires peace with all its neighbours, including India, which will continue to remain elusive" unless the Jammu and Kashmir issue is "resolved in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people."
Zardari also referred to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 outraged Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad.
India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019 by the country's Parliament was its internal matter.
India has also repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of the country. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.
India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.
During his meeting with Guterres, Zardari also "appreciated" the Secretary General's role in "mobilising humanitarian and economic assistance for the Afghan people.
The Foreign Minister shared Pakistan's concern about the spillover of instability in Afghanistan into Pakistan. He emphasised the international community's response must address the urgent humanitarian needs and avoid a complete collapse of the economy in Afghanistan that will have dire consequences for ordinary Afghans.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU