UN chief Guterres condemns mosque attack in Pakistan's Peshawar

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the suicide bomb attack inside a Shiite mosque at in

"Houses of worship should be havens, not targets. I condemn today's horrific attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, during Friday prayers," he tweeted, Xinhua news agency reported.

"My condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and my solidarity with the people of "

The suicide bomb attack left at least 56 people dead and nearly 200 injured, according to hospital and police officials.

