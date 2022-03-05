Unicef raises 15% of $2 bn aimed at countering issues faced by Afghan kids

-
Unicef said that it has raised 15 per cent of its $2 billion goal aimed at countering the challenges faced by children Afghanistan amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
"The Unicef Afghanistan Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal is the largest in the history of the organisation, valued at $2 billion for 2022. Thanks to partners' generous contributions, the appeal is currently 15 per cent funded," TOLO News quoted the UN agency as saying in a report.
The devastated economy of Afghanistan has affected the children from various sides, with many suffering from severe malnutrition and other diseases and many others engaged in child labour to provide food for their families, the report said.
According to the Unicef report, 2,475,535 people were reached with basic primary healthcare services provided by 10,200 health workers in 1,031 facilities across 17 provinces.
Some 8.6 million children under five years were reached through a four-day nationwide national polio immunization campaign launched mid-January 2022.
A total of 281,302 children were reached with education services through 8,982 community-based education classes.
Around 3,240 children on the move (897 girls) received protective services through Unicef-supported programs.
Winterization and hygiene kits were provided to 30,355 households with vulnerable children.
This comes as the UN and other humanitarian organizations have repeatedly voiced concerns over the humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.
