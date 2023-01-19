JUST IN
USTDA to fund study to take broadband connectivity to 30mn in rural India
UN approves second four-year term for environment chief Inger Andersen
Elon Musk depicted as either liar or visionary in Tesla tweet trial
Global tax reform may add $250 bn a year to public coffers, estimates OECD
India's fertility rate dips, but the decline is faster in Bangladesh, Nepal
China publishes 1% more of most-cited scientific papers on AI than others
7.0 magnitude earthquake shakes east Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued
China's Covid deaths expected to hit 36,000 a day during holiday
Deep 6.1 earthquake shakes eastern parts of Indonesia, no damage reported
Elon Musk wasn't invited to Davos despite what he says: WEF organisers
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
EAM Jaishankar to embark on official visit to Sri Lanka from today
icon-arrow-left
Inflation eases slightly to 10.5% in Dec: UK national statistics office
Business Standard

United Nations plans to increase aid to frontline areas of Ukraine

'This community has been heavily impacted by months of hostilities and the 4,500 people who remain there depend on humanitarian aid to meet their needs'

Topics
United Nations | Ukraine | UNHCR

IANS  |  United Nations 

The UN and its agencies have been targeted by hackers before.

The UN has said it aims to increase convoys carrying aid to parts of Ukraine "close to the frontlines," supporting local volunteers and organisations.

The UN humanitarian coordination office, OCHA, said in a statement on Wednesday that a seven-truck convoy had reached Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, just five kilometre from the Russian border.

"This community has been heavily impacted by months of hostilities and the 4,500 people who remain there depend on humanitarian aid to meet their needs," the statement added.

The convoy supplied hygiene kits, blankets, solar lamps, sleeping bags and emergency shelter kits to more than 1,000 families, provided by the UN refugee agency UNHCR, the International Organisation for Migration and the UN Children's Fund.

Among the participants in the convoy was the World Food Programme, which conducted a rapid assessment of markets, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative signed last July along with a Memorandum of Understanding, aimed at suppling markets with food and fertiliser amid global shortages and rising prices exacerbated by the Ukraine crisis, has now allowed 17.8 million ton to reach millions in need worldwide.

The critical food supplies, mostly from farms in Ukraine, have reached 43 countries since August, more than 40 per cent of them low and middle-income nations, the initiative's Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) said in a note to correspondents on Wednesday.

In December, exports through Ukraine's Black Sea ports rose to 3.7 million metric ton, up from 2.6 million in November, and over the last two weeks, nearly 1.2 million metric ton have left port.

Nearly 44 per cent of the wheat exported has been shipped to low and lower-middle income countries, the JCC reported.

In support of its humanitarian operations in hunger-stricken countries, the World Food Programme purchased 8 per cent of wheat exported last year.

The JCC team, which includes officials from the UN, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine, has enabled more than 1,300 voyages so far.

To reduce the backlog and improve operational efficiency within the JCC, the UN encourages all parties to remove obstacles.

Additionally, the initiative calls for the facilitation of safe navigation for fertiliser exports, including ammonia.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United Nations

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 08:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.