United States approves support deal with Taiwan for Patriot missiles

The Biden administration has approved a $100 million support contract with aimed at boosting the island's missile defense systems as it faces increasing pressure from

The State Department announced the engineering and maintenance agreement on Monday as plays host to the 2022 Winter Olympics, an event filled with nationalist fervor that some fear could escalate after the Games into an attempt to take by force.

Beijing regards as a renegade province, has not ruled out the use of force to unify the island with the mainland and has in recent months escalated fighter jet flights over Taiwanese airspace.

The support agreement is meant to help Taiwan maintain its existing air-defense missiles and advanced U.S.-made Patriot missiles that Taiwan is acquiring.

Taiwan's defense ministry tweeted its thanks to the U.S. for the agreement's approval.