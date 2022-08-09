US adopts new sub-Sahara strategy to counter Russian, Chinese influence

-
-
The US is adopting a new strategy to cooperate more closely with countries in sub-Saharan Africa and push back the influence of China and Russia in the region, the White House said in a statement.
"This strategy reframes the region's importance to US national security interests," dpa news agency quoted the statement issued on Monday as saying.
Washington plans to do more to promote open societies in order to counter "harmful activities by the People's Republic of China, Russia and other foreign actors", it added.
The US will help Africa achieve "democratic and security dividends", the statement said, adding Washington will work with allies and regional partners "to stem the recent tide of authoritarianism and military takeovers".
A further priority is to combat the coronavirus pandemic and its associated economic and social consequences.
"These challenges have been compounded by supply chain issues and food insecurity stemming from Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine."
The new strategy also calls for greater US support for the effects of climate change on sub-Saharan Africa.
"Although the region is responsible for extremely low emissions per capita, it stands to suffer some of the most severe effects of climate change," the paper said.
Washington will "use our influence, development assistance, and financing to help African partners adapt and build resilience to climate impacts and promote mitigation strategies to achieve a sustainable and low-carbon future".
The development comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a visit to the region that started with South Africa on Sunday.
Meanwhile, President Biden has announced plans to invite African heads of state and government to a summit in Washington from December 13-15.
--IANS
ksk/
