N Korea to hold key parliamentary meet on Sep 7, organisational issues key

-
ALSO READ
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirms arms buildup in party meeting
N Korea reports nearly 220,000 new Covid cases as Kim claims virus progress
N. Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to bolster nuke capabilities during parade
N Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to develop more powerful means of attack
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits satellite launch test site
-
North Korea will convene a key parliamentary meeting in Pyongyang next month to discuss organisational and other pending issues, its state media said on Monday.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the North's rubber-stamp Parliament, held a plenary meeting on Sunday and decided to open the 7th Session of the 14th SPA on September 7, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The upcoming session is to discuss the issue of "adopting the law on the socialist rural development and the law on landscaping and the organizational matter", Yonhap News Agency reported citing the KCNA as saying.
The SPA is the highest organ of power under the North's constitution, but it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling party. It usually holds a plenary session in March or April to deal mainly with the budget and cabinet reshuffles.
Last year, the North held SPA sessions in January and September.
Sunday's plenary session was presided over by Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the standing committee, without leader Kim Jong-un's attendance.
Attendees decided on convening the parliamentary meeting with unanimous approval and had discussions on other issues, including adopting the law on medicines and revising the law on aerospace development, according to the KCNA.
The North will also hold a national meeting next week to review the country's emergency anti-epidemic measures, the KCNA said in a separate report.
The meeting, expected to take place before August 15, draws attention to whether the North will announce an end to the coronavirus crisis or unveil changes to the anti-virus regulations as its new suspected Covid-19 cases have remained at zero since July 29.
Pyongyang disclosed its first Covid-19 case on May 12 after having claimed to be coronavirus-free for over two years and immediately declared a "maximum emergency" virus control system.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU