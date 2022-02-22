US calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion; more sanctions expected

-
ALSO READ
US, NATO say Russia is building up troops near Ukraine, not withdrawing
UK considers more troops for NATO amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine crisis: US will send 2,000 troops; Germany allots 1,000 soldiers
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Germany takes steps to halt Nord Stream 2
Russia still adding troops to Ukraine build-up: NATO Secretary-General
-
The White House is now calling Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion.
That sets stage for strong sanctions, long promised as Russia built up an estimated 150,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks.
Several Western leaders said Tuesday that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin's recognised their independence - but some indicated it was not yet the long-feared, full-fledged invasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU