US calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion; more sanctions expected

The is now calling Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion.

That sets stage for strong sanctions, long promised as built up an estimated 150,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks.

Several Western leaders said Tuesday that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin's recognised their independence - but some indicated it was not yet the long-feared, full-fledged invasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)