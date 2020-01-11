US, China agree to hold semi-annual talks to push reforms, resolve disputes

JUST IN
Business Standard

The negotiations will be announced on Jan. 15 as part of the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal between the US and China

Reuters 

The United States and China have agreed to having semi-annual talks aimed at pushing for reforms in both countries and resolving disputes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The negotiations will be announced on Jan. 15 as part of the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal between the U.S. and China, but will be separate from any second-phase trade negotiations, the Journal reported, adding the effort will be lead by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

The two sides, undergoing a trade war for well over a year, are mulling naming the process as the 'Comprehensive Economic Dialogue', according to the report.

First Published: Sat, January 11 2020. 21:39 IST

