US, China reach consensus on principles after trade talks: Report

Business Standard

The White House had no immediate comment on the report

Reuters  |  Beijing 

The United States and China have reached consensus after talks between their main trade negotiators on Friday, Beijing's state-media Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The two sides conducted serious and constructive discussions on properly addressing their core concerns and reached consensus on principles. The two sides discussed the next consultation arrangements," Xinhua said on its website.

The White House had no immediate comment on the report.
First Published: Sat, November 02 2019. 03:15 IST

