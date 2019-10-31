Pro-democracy protests push Hong Kong into first recession in 10 years

-
ALSO READ
Violent protests push Hong Kong into a recession with no recovery in sight
Protesters in Hong Kong trample a Chinese flag, set street fires
Hong Kong protesters target trains, urge general strike; turmoil continues
Hong Kong braces for fresh anti-govt protests as activists target airport
Hong Kong government to withdraw extradition bill that sparked protests
-
Hong Kong slid into recession for the first time since the global financial crisis in the third quarter, advance estimates showed on Thursday, weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the protracted US-China trade war.
The economy shrank 3.2 per cent in July-September from the preceding period, contracting for a second straight quarter and meeting the technical definition of a recession, according to the preliminary government data.
From a year earlier, the economy contracted 2.9 per cent. The readings were the weakest for the Asian financial hub since 2008/2009.
With no end to the protests in sight, the city's leader Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday that full-year growth could contract. Retail sales and tourism have plummeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU