US commerce secy meets Jaishankar, discusses commercial ties, IPEF

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met External Affairs S Jaishankar during which they discussed the bilateral commercial relationship and recently formed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework or IPEF.

USA | S Jaishankar

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
External Affairs Minister S Jaishanka (Photo: Reuters)

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday met External Affairs S Jaishankar during which they discussed the bilateral commercial relationship and recently formed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework or IPEF.

Raimondo welcomed India's participation in the IPEF and Jaishankar's views on IPEF going forward, according to a US readout of the meeting here.

During the meeting, Raimondo emphasized the need for an ambitious and high-standard outcome, supported by concrete benefits, in order to deliver to all IPEF members, and looks forward to working closely with India in the discussions ahead.

Raimondo also confirmed the recent appointment of CEOs to the US Section of the US-India CEO Forum (CEO Forum).

The two leaders agreed that both the CEO Forum and the US-India Commercial Dialogue are key opportunities to strengthen the US-India commercial relationship and to advance progress on issues relevant to both the economies.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 09:56 IST

