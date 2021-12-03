US decision to resume F-16 flights regrettable: Japanese Defence Minister

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi described on Thursday the US decision to resume flights of before the end of the investigation into fuel tanks drop by US aircraft as highly regrettable.

On Tuesday, a US F-16 was forced to drop two fuel tanks near residential areas in Aomori Prefecture during an emergency landing. After that, made a representation to the and demanded the suspension of flights before the probe is completed. However, the administration of the Misawa city recorded F-16 flights two days after the incident.

"This is highly regrettable," Kishi said at a press conference.

In 2015, an F-16 fighter jet also dumped fuel tanks into the Sea of Japan, and in 2018 another F-16 fighter aircraft ditched fuel tanks into a lake near the Misawa base.

Misawa hosts the airbase of the Air Self-Defense Force and is also used by the US air force and navy.

