US elections: Bloomberg urges voters to view Donald Trump as employee

Businessman Mike is urging Americans to evaluate President like a coworker or employee when deciding whether to give him another term.

At Thursday's Democratic National Convention, asked: Would you rehire or work for someone who ran your business into the ground, and who always does what's best for him or her, even when it hurts the company?



He asked, If the answer is no, why the hell would we ever rehire for another four years?



Bloomberg's addition to the convention lineup is another example of Biden trying to appeal to moderate and even Republican voters. has been a Republican, independent and a Democrat throughout his career.

Bloomberg was particularly effective at getting under Trump's skin.

He's now telling voters that Trump's slogan of Make America Great Again" makes a pretty good case for Joe Biden.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)