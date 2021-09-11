US envoy praises Qatar for evacuation flights from Afghanistan

More than 250 foreign nationals have left in the past three days, says Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington's special envoy and the architect of an often criticised deal with the

The deal signed last year provided for the safe withdrawal of U.S and NATO troops but say his critics was heavily weighted in favor of the hardline-Islamic movement.

In a series of tweets Khalilzad praised both the Middle Eastern State of Qatar, whose national airline carried out the flights and the Taliban's cooperation in this important effort, for the recent departure of foreign nationals from

We will continue to engage the government of Qatar, the Taliban, and to ensure the safe passage of our citizens, other foreign nationals, and Afghans that want to leave, Khalilzad tweeted.

However, hundreds of Afghans, including U.S. citizens and green card holders, remain stranded in northern Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif waiting to be evacuated but stopped by rulers demanding travel documents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)