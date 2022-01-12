US FTC delays vote on Lockheed purchase of Aerojet for two weeks: Report

-
ALSO READ
Lockheed Martin wins deal to provide F-35 jet support services: Pentagon
Lockheed Martin begins search for new CFO after Possenriede's exit
US FTC asks for more time to file amended complaint in Facebook case
Facebook seeks US FTC Chair Lina Khan's recusal in antitrust case
India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance, report shows
-
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which assesses mergers to ensure they comply with antitrust law, has put off a vote on Lockheed Martin's purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne for as much as two weeks, two people briefed on the matter said.
The vote had initially been scheduled for midweek, one of the people said, adding that the extension would allow the FTC more time to evaluate terms for the merger. Aerojet shares were up more than 3% in after-market trading on Tuesday as investors viewed the delay as a positive sign that the deal would go through.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity. A Lockheed Martin spokesperson declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the FTC declined comment.
The deal has drawn criticism because it would give Lockheed - the No. 1 defense contractor - a dominant position over a vital piece of the U.S. missile industry. Rocket motors are used in everything from the homeland defensive missile system to Stinger missiles. Missile maker Raytheon has been an outspoken opponent of the proposed deal.
The $4.4 billion deal announced in late 2020 is Lockheed's first large acquisition under new Chief Executive Jim Taiclet, and would reshape the competitive landscape for solid rocket fuel missiles which are used with jets and drones.
Aerojet develops and manufactures liquid and solid rocket propulsion, air-breathing hypersonic engines, and electric power and propulsion for space, defense, civil and commercial applications. Its customers include the Pentagon, NASA, Boeing , Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and the United Launch Alliance.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Diane Bartz in Washington; editing by Richard Pullin & Simon Cameron-Moore)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU