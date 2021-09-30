US in talks to use Russian bases for Afghan counterterrorism ops: Report

-
ALSO READ
Al Qaeda will probably come back to Afghanistan: UK Defence Secy
Taliban failed to honour Doha accord, never renounced Al-Qaeda: US general
Changes in Afghanistan challenge for us, made us rethink strategy: Rajnath
Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision
Afghan female football players evade Taliban, reach Pakistan
-
During the classified hearing with Senators on Wednesday, the top Pentagon officials said that the US is in talks with countries that border Afghanistan about housing "over the horizon" counterterrorism operations that would allow the US military to more easily surveil and strike targets in the Taliban-controlled country. Those sites could include bases run by Russia in those countries, Politico reported on Wednesday (local time).
Briefing the lawmakers behind closed doors, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley revealed about the discussions, which are taking place with the governments of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and others, according to Politico.
Kenneth McKenzie, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander, detailed the types of military aircraft and launching points that could be used to launch strikes against targets in the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
The top generals testified for the first time before the Senate after the US withdrawal.
On August 31, the US completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan under the Doha accord it signed with the Taliban last year.
Earlier, during the public testimony, Milley stressed that he had warned US President Joe Biden that a rushed withdrawal from Afghanistan could increase risks to Pakistan's nuclear weapons and the country's security.
Milley said, "We estimated an accelerated withdrawal would increase risks of regional instability, the security of Pakistan, and its nuclear arsenals."
"We need to fully examine the role of Pakistan sanctuary," the general said while emphasising the need to probe how the Taliban withstood US military pressure for 20 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU