US probing new allegations of technology theft by China's Huawei: Report

Huawei is accused of stealing intellectual property from individuals and companies over several years, and recruiting employees from its rivals

Reuters 

Huawei
Photo: Shutterstock

US prosecutors are investigating new instances of alleged technology theft by Chinese telecommunication equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Huawei is accused of stealing intellectual property from individuals and companies over several years, and recruiting employees from its rivals, the report added. 
 

Huawei and the Department of Justice were not immediately available for Reuters request for comment.  
First Published: Fri, August 30 2019. 09:03 IST

