US propped change in Pak govt, says Imran; compares Shehbaz with Mir Jafar

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Shehbaz Sharif warns Imran Khan of legal action for provocative statements
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
Shehbaz Sharif, Putin quietly exchange letters to enhance ties: Report
Shehbaz Sharif govt to check ex-PM Imran Khan's assets and income
-
Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that Americans propped Shehbaz Sharif into power after removing him like the British removed Siraj-ud-Dualah and installed Mir Jafar.
Addressing a rally in Jhelum on Tuesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief explained who he referred to when he made a historical reference about Mir Jafar, Samaa TV reported.
Talking about the anti-army accusations, Khan clarified that he did not criticise the armed forces as they were a crucial force that was holding the country together.
"Two things are holding Pakistan together, the army and PTI," he added.
"Yesterday he (Sharif) made a speech (in the National Assembly) saying that Imran Khan was talking against the army. We won't let him do that," he said.
"Shehbaz Sharif, have shame, have some shame. You are the Mir Jafar."
He said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz were speaking against the army, not him.
The PTI chief, once again, maintained US Under Secretary Donald Lu told Pakistan's Ambassador that if Khan was ousted, then "everything will be forgiven".
"He said that if (Khan) is not removed, then Pakistan will face grave consequences," the PTI chairman told his party workers, adding that following this, a "conspiracy" was launched to remove an elected leader of 220 million people.
"When 'cherry blossom' was placed as the Prime Minister, the nation 'stood' against the government," he said.
Taking a jibe at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khan said that his party took up the Ministry of Communications which develops streets and highways to make money, Samaa TV reported.
"Nawaz Sharif is a coward and a thief who flees abroad whenever he gets the chance to," he said, adding that the prime minister and other PML-N leaders are set to leave for London as, Khan claimed, "a big decision" is on the cards
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU