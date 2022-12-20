JUST IN
Business Standard

US SC temporarily halts expiration of asylum-limiting policy Title 42

The US Supreme Court has temporarily halted the expiration of an asylum-limiting policy which was set to end this week

Topics
US Supreme Court | US immigration rules | US immigrants

IANS  |  Washington 

US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court has temporarily halted the expiration of an asylum-limiting policy which was set to end this week.

On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts put a temporary hold on the termination of Title 42, a policy that allows US border officials to swiftly expel migrants and asylum-seekers during the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier in the day, 19 Republican state attorneys general asked the high court to let Title 42 stand as states are grappling with an influx of migrants at the southern border with Mexico.

Roberts, in Monday's order, also asked the federal government to respond on the matter by late Tuesday afternoon.

The White House said on Monday that it is asking Congress for $3.5 billion in funding to help with the situation at the southern border.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 12:28 IST

