US Secretary of State Blinken says US working with Taliban on flights

-
ALSO READ
In Kabul, a fearful wait for United States to deliver on evacuation vow
Troop withdrawal: US will maintain its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan
Biden authorises deployment of approximately 5,000 US troops to Afghanistan
Aircraft carrying Indian diplomats, officials from Kabul lands near Delhi
In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation promise
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the State Department is working with the Taliban to facilitate additional charter flights from Kabul for people seeking to leave Afghanistan after the American military and diplomatic departure.
Blinken was speaking on Tuesday at a joint news conference with Qatar's top diplomats and defence officials. He said the U.S. has been in contact with the Taliban in recent hours to work out arrangements for additional charter flights from the Afghan capital.
Blinken said the Taliban have given assurances of safe passage for all seeking to leave Afghanistan with proper travel documents. He said the United States would hold the Taliban to that pledge.
Blinken said the United States believes there are somewhere around 100 American citizens still in Afghanistan who want to leave. The State Department had previously put that estimate at between 100 and 200.
Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Qatar to thank the Gulf Arab state for its help with the transit of tens of thousands of people evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU