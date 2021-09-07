US Secretary of State Blinken says US working with Taliban on flights

US Secretary of State says the State Department is working with the to facilitate additional charter flights from Kabul for people seeking to leave after the American military and diplomatic departure.

Blinken was speaking on Tuesday at a joint news conference with Qatar's top diplomats and defence officials. He said the U.S. has been in contact with the in recent hours to work out arrangements for additional charter flights from the Afghan capital.

Blinken said the have given assurances of safe passage for all seeking to leave with proper travel documents. He said the would hold the Taliban to that pledge.

Blinken said the believes there are somewhere around 100 American citizens still in who want to leave. The State Department had previously put that estimate at between 100 and 200.

Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Qatar to thank the Gulf Arab state for its help with the transit of tens of thousands of people evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)