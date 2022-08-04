US Senate approves Sweden, Finland joining NATO with majority votes

-
ALSO READ
NATO would embrace Finland, Sweden's membership with open arms: Chief
Why Turkey doesn't want Finland, Sweden to join NATO and why it matters
Senate panel approves NATO expansion, rushing to full Senate vote
Biden to meet leaders of Finland, Sweden on NATO expansion before Asia tour
Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
-
The US Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, with the resolution gaining the support of 95 senators.
The single dissenting vote came from Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who argued that there should be less focus on security in Europe and much more on the threat from China, dpa news agency reported.
US President Joe Biden has strongly backed the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, and referred the matter to the Senate for consideration in July.
The vote in Washington followed a vote in France's National Assembly earlier on Wednesday, in which 209 deputies voted in favour of Swedish and Finnish membership, while 46 voted against. The Senate, the second chamber of the French parliament, voted to approve the accession a fortnight ago.
Sweden and Finland applied to join the Western defence alliance in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Until now, the two countries have been close partners, but not members, of NATO.
Before the accession protocols can enter into force, they must be ratified by all 30 NATO member states, two-thirds of which have already given their approval for the new members.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU