US stocks start higher, regaining footing after Friday slump; S&P up 1.1%

Stocks are opening with broad gains on Monday as regain their footing following a big stumble on Friday on worries about the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus.

Signs of fear in the market also ebbed as traders regained their appetite for riskier assets.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq clawed back 1.3%. Both fell more than 2% on Friday. Crude oil prices jumped 6.7% and bond yields climbed back.

European were also higher, while Asian closed mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.56%.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)