US will not become a migrant camp, says Trump defending immigration policy

The US will not become a "camp" for migrants, President said on Monday as he defended his controversial immigration policy of separating children from their parents who illegally enter the US that has triggered widespread outrage.

Trump also claimed that criminals are using children to enter the country.

"The US will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility, Trump said at the during a meeting for his space council.

"You look at what's happening in Europe, you look at what's happening in other places, we can't allow that to happen to the United States. Not on my watch," he said.

Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in the six weeks following the administration's announcement of a "zero-tolerance policy" against illegal border crossings.

The separations have triggered a nationwide outcry from and who say it is inhumane.

Trump earlier tweeted that he does not want America to have the same experience as that of Europe.

"We don't want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us," he said.

The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!, Trump tweeted.

Trump blamed for the problem. "I say it's very strongly the fault," he said.

Trump urged the Democrats to help in changing the laws.

Why don't the Democrats give us the votes to fix the world's worst immigration laws? Where is the outcry for the killings and crime being caused by gangs and thugs, including MS-13, coming into our country illegally? he asked.

Change the laws, Trump demanded in another tweet.

Children are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth as a means to enter our country. Has anyone been looking at the Crime taking place south of the border. It is historic, with some countries the most dangerous places in the world. Not going to happen in the US, Trump said.

