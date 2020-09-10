JUST IN
USA coronavirus update: Covid-19 death toll rises above 190,000

The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 190,000, while the number of recorded infections has climbed above 6.3 million

ANI  |  US 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 190,000, while the number of recorded infections has climbed above 6.3 million, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center showed on Wednesday.

The exact death toll now stands at 190,478, while the number of confirmed cases reached 6,351,623, according to the university's data.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The US remains the worst-hit nation, both in terms of the number of cases and death toll.

Thu, September 10 2020. 07:30 IST

