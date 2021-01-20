Volkswagen says China car sales, production hit by chip supply shortage

BEIJING (Reuters) - German automaker AG lost sales of tens of thousands of cars in as a global chip supply shortage impacted its production in December, the head of its operations, Stephan Wollenstein, said on Wednesday.

is the biggest foreign automaker in China, the world's biggest car market.

Global automakers including Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd have said they would cut vehicle production this month due to a shortage of semiconductors.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)