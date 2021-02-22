JUST IN
Goodyear acquires Cooper in $2.5 billion all-American tire deal
Wall Street falls at open on inflation concerns and rising yields

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.2 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 31381.12

The S&P 500 fell 21.2 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 3885.55, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 160.3 points, or 1.16%, to 13714.202 at the opening bell

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns, hitting shares of technology-related companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.2 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 31381.12. The S&P 500 fell 21.2 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 3885.55, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 160.3 points, or 1.16%, to 13714.202 at the opening bell.

First Published: Mon, February 22 2021. 20:14 IST

