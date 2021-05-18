Oil hits $70 for first time since March 15 as Europe, US re-open economies

-
ALSO READ
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Gas price for ONGC remains at decade low of $1.79, falls 11% for RIL-BP
Oil and gas giant ONGC to scale up KG basin gas output this year
-
Oil rose on Tuesday to hit $70 a barrel for the first time since March, as expectations of demand recovery following reopenings of the European and U.S. economies offset concern over spreading coronavirus cases in Asia.
The British economy reopened on Monday, and Europe is starting to reopen cities and beaches.
New cases in the United States continued to fall and New York lifted the mask requirement for vaccinated people.
Brent crude was up 47 cents, or 0.7%, at $69.93 by 0825 GMT, and earlier topped $70 for the first time since March 15. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 45 cents, or 0.7%, at $66.72.
"Economies are again switching a gear higher," said Tamas Varga of broker PVM. "The euphoria is reflected in the general belief that the economic revival will be soon coupled with oil demand recovery."
The latest gain to $70 brings Brent's rally this year to 35%, supported by supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies. This could lead to a further advance, some analysts said.
"A rise through $70 should trigger more systematic buying and see it advance to $71.50 a barrel quite quickly," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.
European and U.S. progress in the battle against the pandemic contrasts with the situation in Asia, which is limiting oil's rally.
Singapore and Taiwan have reinstated lockdown measures, and India has seen a plunge in fuel demand following restrictions to curb infections.
Also limiting oil's upside is the prospect of a revival of Iran's nuclear deal that would allow the OPEC producer to fully restart exports.
In focus later will be this week's U.S. supply reports, expected to show a 1.7 million-barrel rise in crude inventories.
The first report, from the American Petroleum Institute, is out at 2030 GMT.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU