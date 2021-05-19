Global trade rebounds in Q1 of 2021 on Asian exports, pandemic demand

-
ALSO READ
Exports: A post-Covid opportunity
Pakistan resumes trade with India, lifts ban on cotton and sugar imports
From cotton to sugar imports, here's an overview of India-Pak trade ties
Engineering exports jump 70% in March marking a major rebound
Both exports and imports record growth in December; first time since Feb
-
Global trade enjoyed a record rebound in the first quarter of 2021, according to UN estimates, growing 10 per cent year-on-year largely on the back of booming exports from East Asia.
Countries in the region thrived after "early success in pandemic mitigation," which "allowed them to rebound faster and to capitalize on booming global demand for Covid-19 related products," the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report published on Wednesday.
China, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam have been among the nations reporting relatively low virus-related death tolls and surging exports, DPA reported.
Health care products, digital services and "home office" equipment were in high demand last year, UNCTAD said, though international travel and hospitality services lagged.
"Consumer behaviour has substantially changed," UNCDTAD said, warning that "some of this may be enduring."
Pandemic tensions led to "substantial uncertainty" related to trade, prompting some manufacturers and governments to try "shift production closer to consumers."
While German vaccine pioneers BioNTech this month it would build a factory in Singapore, recent months have seen producer countries accused of hoarding jabs, after earlier in the pandemic others were fingered for allegedly monopolizing medical and protective equipment.
While the world economy contracted by over 4 per cent in 2020 as the pandemic and restrictions hampered major economies, trade regained lost ground and by early 2021 was "higher than pre-crisis levels."
UNCTAD expects goods trade to keep growing this year, but is less optimistic about services sectors such as tourism. Many borders have been closed since March last year, particularly across Asia, where several countries are reporting record pandemic numbers.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU