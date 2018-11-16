Wall Street rises on hopes of easing trade tensions; Dow Jones up 200 pts

-
US stocks reversed course to trade higher on Thursday after a Financial Times report that further US tariffs on Chinese imports would be paused spurred optimism that the two countries could resolve their trade dispute.
Wall Street's major indexes rose on the Financial Times article that US Trade Representative Lighthizer told a group of industry executives the next tranche of tariffs on Chinese imports has been put on hold.
After five days of losses, shares of Apple Inc
"We'd be trading sideways for quite a while ... but we've rallied on that headline," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut. "If we're stopping imposing tariffs and are talking, it's a positive."
Earlier, the S&P 500 and the Dow had declined as disappointing results from retailers as well as a weak outlook from KB Home
The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 204.4 points, or 0.81 percent, to 25,284.9, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 25.47 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,727.05 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 118.65 points, or 1.66 percent, to 7,255.04.
Shares of Cisco Systems Inc
Department store operator Dillard's Inc
The gloomy results from Dillard's and J.C. Penney also cast a pall over Walmart Inc
J.C. Penney shares, however, shed earlier losses to climb 13.1 percent after Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau gave indications of her plans to turn a profit.
KB Home
Shares of PG&E Corp
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.30-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.07-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.
The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and 19 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 142 new lows.
