Wall Street's main indices bounce back with focus on White House race

Wall Street's main indexes bounced back on Monday from their steepest weekly loss since March as investors geared up for an event-packed week centered around the U.S. presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189.68 points, or 0.72%, at the open to 26,691.28. The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.24 points, or 0.80%, at 3,296.20, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 98.86 points, or 0.91%, to 11,010.45 at the opening bell.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)