Walmart beats Street estimates for sales on stimulus spending boost

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Walmart to bring livestream shopping on TikTok to attract younger customers
Flipkart is positioned to win India's e-commerce future: Walmart's McKenna
AP EAMCET seat allotment result released on apeamcet.nic.in: Know details
Black Friday: Shoppers in US turn up in small numbers amid Covid fears
-
(Reuters) -Walmart Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday and beat estimates for same-store sales as it benefited from additional stimulus checks that put more money in consumers' pockets and boosted demand for apparel and electronics.
After a bumper year, bolstered by a big push into e-commerce and delivery, Walmart continues to see soaring demand as increased vaccinations and the easing of restrictions bring more people back to its stores.
"Our optimism is higher than it was at the beginning of the year. In the U.S., customers clearly want to get out and shop ... We anticipate continued pent-up demand throughout 2021," Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said in a statement.
Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 6%, excluding fuel, in the first quarter ended April 30. Analysts had estimated growth of 0.86%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Online sales lost some momentum, rising 37%, compared with a surge of 74% in the year-earlier period and 69% in the prior quarter.
Walmart said it now expects fiscal 2022 earnings to increase high single digits, while previously the company had forecast a slight decline in profit for the year.
Still, McMillon warned that the second half of the year would have more uncertainty than a typical one.
Operating income rose 32.3% to $6.91 billion in the quarter, while Walmart reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share.
Total revenue rose 2.7% to $138.31 billion.
Shares of the company were up nearly 1% in premarket trade.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU