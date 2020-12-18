Walmart to bring livestream shopping on TikTok to attract younger customers

-
ALSO READ
Here's why Wall Street thinks Walmart's move to buy TikTok makes sense
Beyond TikTok deal, Walmart looks to transform the broader retail sector
ByteDance says not aware of $5 billion education fund in TikTok deal
Have given my blessing, says Trump on TikTok deal involving Oracle, Walmart
Math doesn't add up: Differing views create confusion in TikTok-Oracle deal
-
In a bid to attract younger consumers, retail giant Walmart is partnering TikTok to bring livestreamed shopping to users of the short video-sharing platform.
This first-of-its-kind livestream shopping experience will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. EST on the Walmart profile page on TikTok, the company said on Thursday.
"During a Walmart livestream, the TikTok community can shop for Walmart fashion items featured in content from some of the app's most popular creators without ever having to leave the platform," William White, Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart US, said in a statement.
As part of the event, 10 TikTok creators, including Michael Le (@justmaiko), who is loved for his creative dances and is one of TikTok's most followed users with nearly 43 million followers, will come together for a one-hour shoppable variety show.
During the show, TikTok creators will reveal their favourite Walmart fashion finds in a way that is uniquely their own -- whether that is an inside look at their closet, a living room runway show or a fashion-forward dance-off.
The show will allow these creators to unwrap different styles and try on looks that can be found at Walmart.
The TikTok users will be able to tap on a product when they see a Walmart fashion item they like during the event.
This will help them add the item to their cart and check out.
"We're excited to engage with TikTok on this new experience and learn what's possible for shopping on a platform that brings its community so much joy," White said.
Walmart had earlier showed interest to invest in TokTok when the Donald Trump administration issued an executive order threatening TikTok with a ban unless it divested its US operations.
That ban on the platform owned by China's ByteDance is on hold amid multiple legal challenges.
--IANS
gb/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU