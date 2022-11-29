JUST IN
We're keeping a close eye on Twitter under Elon Musk: White House
Foxconn offers more bonuses to win back protesting staff in iPhone city
iPhone 14 Pro wait times hit new peak after disruptions at China factory
Elon Musk threatens war with Apple, jeopardizing vital relationship
Lawsuit on Google Play over 'exorbitant fees' grows to 21 million users
Apple to lose 6 million iPhone Pros because of turmoil at China plant
States, trade body settle with Google, iHeartMedia over misleading ads
Data of 5.4 million users exposed online as Musk reveals Twitter 2.0
Twitter CEO Musk says will 'look into' way to recover old Vine videos
Foxconn offers up to $1,800 bonus to workers to stay in China's iPhone city
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Supreme Court to hear arguments over Biden's deportation policy today
Int'l students contribute 5 bn euros a year to French economy: Survey
Business Standard

We're keeping a close eye on Twitter under Elon Musk: White House

The White House is keeping a "close eye" on Elon Musk-led Twitter and will not allow the platform to incite violence against individual communities, as the world's richest man vouched for free speech

Topics
White House | Twitter

IANS  |  New York 

Twitter, Twitter office
Photo: Bloomberg

The White House is keeping a "close eye" on Twitter under Elon Musk and will not allow the platform to incite violence against individual communities, as the world's richest man again vouched for free speech.

During a media briefing, a White House spokesperson said late on Monday that the relevant authorities are "keeping track of" what is going on Twitter at the moment.

"We're certainly keeping an eye on it. We have always been very clear that when it comes to social media platforms, it is their responsibility to make sure that when it comes to misinformation and hate that we're seeing, they take action and they continue to take action again and again," the spokesperson told the media persons.

"We see with our own eyes what you all are reporting about what's happening on Twitter. Social media companies have a responsibility to prevent their platforms from being used by any user to incite violence, especially violence directed at individual communities," the White House spokesperson added.

US president Joe Biden has been "very clear on calling that out" and "we're going to continue to monitor Twitter" she noted.

A defiant Musk tweeted on Tuesday that this is a battle for the future of civilisation.

"If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead," he posted to his more than 119 million users.

He further said that "Twitter Files on free speech suppression will soon be published on Twitter itself".

"The public deserves to know what really happened," he added.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on White House

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 12:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.